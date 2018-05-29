Here is Moneycontrol’s IPL 2018 Dream XI

Plenty of excitement and oodles of entertainment — the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was anything but dull. It saw the maximum number of last over finishes as cricket fans all over the world enjoyed nail-biters almost every single day. Some powerful hitting, innovative bowling and breathtaking fielding saw people getting enthralled. We were witness to batsmen hitting the bowlers all around the park while bowlers outfoxed them with innumerable variations. The fielders weren’t lacking as almost impossible catches were taken too.

So here is the best of the pool of players from this season who have made it to the Moneycontrol's IPL Dream XI:

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)

His century in the final was the stamp of authority to prove how consistent he had been this season. Finishing with 555 runs from 15 matches that included two tons, Watson is the opener of the side.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

It was heartbreaking to not see him in the playoffs as Kings XI Punjab crashed out after the league stage despite his brilliance with the bat throughout the season. Rahul ended as the third highest run-scorer this year with 659 runs from 14 games. He is the second opener.

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

For a fantastic form with the bat that saw him end as the highest run-getter this season, Williamson takes the third spot. He was sublime with the bat as he amassed 735 runs from 17 matches.

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Daredevils)

He kept hitting the bowlers all around the park despite his side ending with the wooden spoon. With most sixes (37) and most fours (68), he walloped 684 runs from 14 games. The highest run-scorer after the league stage, Pant is the No. 4 of this team.

Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)

With a perfect season with the bat, Rayudu finished as CSK’s highest run-scorer (602 runs from 16 matches). He played the role of a floater perfectly as he opened the innings on some occasions and batted in the middle order in few matches. That’s why he takes the fifth spot in this side.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

It is not for no reason that he is called Captain Cool. By leading the Super Kings to their third IPL title, Dhoni proved his worth yet again as the leader of the troupe. He also had a brilliant season with the bat as he smashed 455 runs from 16 matches. He is the skipper and wicket-keeper of the team.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Bowlers ran short of plans when he came out to bat as he smoked them everywhere in the ground. And he kept bouncing batsmen out with some fiery bowling when he had the ball in his hand. For a superb all-round performance, Russell (316 runs, 13 wickets) is the all-rounder.

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

There was nothing this Afghan sensation couldn’t do this season. And batsmen were all at sea against him as he finished as the second highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets from 17 matches. He is the first spinner of the team.

Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

He bowled with a lot of steam this year and almost always came up with a wicket or two in the powerplay. In just 14 matches, he picked up 20 wickets. It seemed he made a habit of dismissing batsmen on consecutive balls. Umesh Yadav is the first pacer of the side.

Siddarth Kaul (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

He bowled with a lot of pace and variations. Despite being a little expensive, Kaul gave the breakthrough when it was needed. He ended with 21 scalps from 17 games. Kaul is the second pacer of this team.

Kuldeep Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders)

He struggled initially but as the season went by, Kuldeep picked up and reinvented himself. He picked up 17 wickets from 16 matches. He wasn’t afraid to flight the ball in a format where batsmen are always looking to muscle the bowlers. He was bang on with his googly and variations in pace. He is the second spinner of this side.