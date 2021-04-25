MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | CSK vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Match 19 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
April 25, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli during the toss, ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli during the toss, ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 19 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli's RCB are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all of their first four matches. MS Dhoni-led CSK have won three of their four games this season.

CSK lead RCB 17-9 in the head-to-head battle.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 25, 2021 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.