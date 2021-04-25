IPL 2021 | CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli during the toss, ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL)

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 19 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli's RCB are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all of their first four matches. MS Dhoni-led CSK have won three of their four games this season.

CSK lead RCB 17-9 in the head-to-head battle.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: