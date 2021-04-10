IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score: DC's Rishabh Pant and CSK's MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2020. (Image courtesy: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI, IPL)

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

While DC are gunning for a maiden win under their new captain Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni's CSK want to start the season on a winning note after a forgettable campaign last year.

CSK lead DC 15-8 in the head-to-head record. However, the two teams have never clashed at a venue in Mumbai before. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Ripal Patel, Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Vishnu Vinod and Shreyas Iyer (ruled out)

