In-Depth | IPL 2021: Past, present and COVID-battered future of the ‘great cricket circus’

After a season’s hiatus, the ‘cricket circus’ as it’s called has returned to India. In wake of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the 2020 season was first indefinitely postponed from its April-May window but later moved entirely to the United Arab Emirates. The Gulf country which had hosted a part of the IPL in 2014 was recording significantly less number of COVID-19 cases than India in October-November.

Typically, the IPL has followed the home and away ‘double round robin’ format much like the English Premier League.

This means, every team plays all other teams twice – once at home and one away. The top four teams at the end of the league stage proceed to the Playoffs. There are incentives for teams that finish first and second. They do not automatically get eliminated if they lose their Playoff match and get another chance to make it to the final.

The format ensures that every team would play at least seven matches at home during the league stages. However, these matches could be spread across multiple ‘home stadiums’. In the first edition, the Mumbai Indians played some of their matches at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and others at their traditional home – the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Similarly, the Rajasthan Royals have played some of their matches in the past at the erstwhile Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. As a result, the matches would be spread out across as many as 13 stadiums (in 2015).

But enabling thousands of people – players, team officials, support staff, organisers, broadcast crew and match officials – to travel between a dozen every few days amid a pandemic would have been nearly impossible. Remember, while these individuals are expected to remain in a bio-secure bubble, the situation is dynamic and every state will continue to impose and tweak restrictions. Keeping up with the latest norms in each state would add more pressure on the logistics of a tournament that is already quite complex to manage.

Even in 2020, when the tournament was moved to the UAE, matches were played only at three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – to minimise travel.

Thus, the home-away format has been suspended, albeit the teams will still play both legs of the double round robin fixtures.

Only six venues will host all matches – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru. To ensure some franchises don’t get an unfair home advantage, no team will play any match at their traditional home ground. All Playoff matches and the final will happen at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As no team hails from the city, it would also be a neutral venue.

All individuals associated with the tournament will remain in multiple bubbles. The BCCI has established 12 such bubbles – eight for the franchises and support staff, two for match officials and organisers and two others for broadcast crew and commentators.

Captains of the eight IPL teams (Image: Twitter/@IPL)

Opening match: Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 9

Last league match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings – May 23 (double-header day)

Double headers (two matches in a day) will be held on April 18, 21, 25 and 29, and May 2, 8, 9, 13, 16, 21 and 23.

Playoffs:Qualifier 1 – May 25Eliminator – May 26Qualifier 2 – May 28

Final – May 30

All matches will start at 7.30 pm, except the first matches on double header days which start at 3.30 pm.

Where to watch: All 56 matches will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports network. The matches will be available in eight languages – English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Matches will be spread over multiple channels including some non-sports channels such as Star Pravah, Jalsha Movies and Star Suvarna, among others, on Sundays.

All matches will also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. However, this will be available to subscribers of the VIP and Premium plans.

Outside India, viewers will be able to catch the live action on YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) platform. YuppTV holds live stream rights for nearly 100 countries across Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. YuppTV subscribers in India will be able to access the matches on the platform.

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the matches on Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app.

The live match production team reportedly comprises around 700 people and 90 commentators (across languages) this time.

General view of an IPL production control room (Image courtesy: iplt20.com, BCCI)