English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IPL 2021: YuppTV bags rights to live stream matches in nearly 100 countries

IPL 2021: Subscribers in India will not be able to access matches on YuppTV as Disney+ Hotstar holds the exclusive streaming rights in the country.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) content platform, announced on April 6 that it has acquired the digital broadcasting rights of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for nearly 100 countries.

In a statement, the company said it will help cricket fans across the world watch all live matches of the 2021 edition of the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament.

YuppTV said that it will broadcast IPL in close to 100 countries across continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Also read | IPL 2021: Maharashtra govt allows Mumbai to host matches amid COVID-19 surge

"With the Vivo IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience," said Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV.

Close

Related stories

"YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real-time from the convenience of their homes," Reddy added.

Also read: Star Sports onboards same number of sponsors as last year

YuppTV membership in India costs Rs 49 for a month. The platform allows access to 160 channels in addition to a host of TV shows and movies. However, it is to be noted that Indian users will not be able to access IPL matches in India via YuppTV as Disney+ Hotstar has the exclusive rights to stream these matches in the country.

After shifting to the United Arab Emirates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions, the IPL is returning to India.

The 14th IPL season will begin on April 9 and the final match will be played on May 30. Matches will be played across just six venues – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru – and the tournament has shed its home-away fixtures format this year to minimise the need for teams to travel.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2021
first published: Apr 7, 2021 09:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.