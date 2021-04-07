IPL 2021: YuppTV bags rights to live stream matches in nearly 100 countries

YuppTV, an over-the-top (OTT) content platform, announced on April 6 that it has acquired the digital broadcasting rights of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for nearly 100 countries.

In a statement, the company said it will help cricket fans across the world watch all live matches of the 2021 edition of the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament.

YuppTV said that it will broadcast IPL in close to 100 countries across continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

"With the Vivo IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience," said Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV.

"YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real-time from the convenience of their homes," Reddy added.

YuppTV membership in India costs Rs 49 for a month. The platform allows access to 160 channels in addition to a host of TV shows and movies. However, it is to be noted that Indian users will not be able to access IPL matches in India via YuppTV as Disney+ Hotstar has the exclusive rights to stream these matches in the country.

After shifting to the United Arab Emirates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other restrictions, the IPL is returning to India.

The 14th IPL season will begin on April 9 and the final match will be played on May 30. Matches will be played across just six venues – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru – and the tournament has shed its home-away fixtures format this year to minimise the need for teams to travel.