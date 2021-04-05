IPL 2021: Maharashtra govt allows Mumbai to host matches amid COVID-19 surge

Aerial view of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image by Parikh Mahendra N via Shutterstock)

Despite COVID-19 cases surging across India and Maharashtra accounting for about 60 percent of the caseload, state minister Nawab Malik said that permission has been granted for Mumbai to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

“The permission has been given for the matches with restrictions. The crowd would not be allowed to enter the stadiums. Whoever is participating in the IPL would have to stay at one place in isolation. There can be no overcrowding, we have made this clear and on this basis, we have given the permission,” Malik told news agency ANI.

"There are many people demanding vaccination, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has also requested that the players be vaccinated. We also know that there are many people in Maharashtra who are at risk of being exposed to the virus. We also want the age limit to be reduced so that we can vaccinate, but unless the central government gives the permission, we cannot do so," Malik added.

Check Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had earlier said that players should be vaccinated amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shukla had told ANI that the BCCI is considering approaching the Union Health Ministry to get players vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed on April 4 that everything will go as per schedule for the 14th edition of IPL. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host 10 matches of the annual Twenty20 tournament.

The 2021 IPL season will begin on April 9 and the final match will be played on May 30. Matches will be played across just six venues – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru – and the tournament has shed its home-away fixtures format this year to minimise the need for teams to travel.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines to ‘break the chain’ of surging novel coronavirus infections. The new rules will come into force at 8.00 pm on April 5 and will remain in place till April 30. The state has reported more than 30 lakh cases so far. While over 25 lakh people had recovered, the state’s death toll stood at around 55,800.

For weeks, the state government sent out warnings stating that a lockdown would become necessary to battle the second wave if people do not abide by safety norms such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.