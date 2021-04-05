IPL 2021: Maharashtra govt allows Mumbai to host matches amid COVID-19 surge

Aerial view of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image by Parikh Mahendra N via Shutterstock)
Despite COVID-19 cases surging across India and Maharashtra accounting for about 60 percent of the caseload, state minister Nawab Malik said that permission has been granted for Mumbai to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
“The permission has been given for the matches with restrictions. The crowd would not be allowed to enter the stadiums. Whoever is participating in the IPL would have to stay at one place in isolation. There can be no overcrowding, we have made this clear and on this basis, we have given the permission,” Malik told news agency ANI.
"There are many people demanding vaccination, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has also requested that the players be vaccinated. We also know that there are many people in Maharashtra who are at risk of being exposed to the virus. We also want the age limit to be reduced so that we can vaccinate, but unless the central government gives the permission, we cannot do so," Malik added.
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had earlier said that players should be vaccinated amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shukla had told ANI that the BCCI is considering approaching the Union Health Ministry to get players vaccinated.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed on April 4 that everything will go as per schedule for the 14th edition of IPL. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host 10 matches of the annual Twenty20 tournament.
The 2021 IPL season will begin on April 9 and the final match will be played on May 30. Matches will be played across just six venues – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru – and the tournament has shed its home-away fixtures format this year to minimise the need for teams to travel.
On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines to ‘break the chain’ of surging novel coronavirus infections. The new rules will come into force at 8.00 pm on April 5 and will remain in place till April 30. The state has reported more than 30 lakh cases so far. While over 25 lakh people had recovered, the state’s death toll stood at around 55,800.
For weeks, the state government sent out warnings stating that a lockdown would become necessary to battle the second wave if people do not abide by safety norms such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.Read | Maharashtra’s new COVID-19 guidelines: All your questions answered