IPL 2021 | CSK vs DC: Dream 11 fantasy team picks for the match

Dream 11 CSK vs DC fantasy team picks | File image of MS Dhoni during an IPL match (Image courtesy: Instagram/iplt20.com, BCCI)

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in April 10. This will be the second match of the 2021 IPL season and the first for both sides this year.

Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norje, and CSK’s Lungi Ngidi – all of whom played a vital role for their teams last year – arrived in India late after their home series against Pakistan. They are currently in quarantine.

DC will also have to look for someone to stand in for Axar Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Unless Patel has returned two negative tests since.

The match will begin at 07.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, K Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, and Ishant Sharma

Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Wicket Keeper: Rishabh Pant (Captain) and MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, and Prithvi Shaw

All Rounders: Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Dwayne Bravo, and Deepak Chahar

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player is marked as unavailable for other reasons that may not have been considered. The classification of players under the different categories is based on the current selections available on the Dream 11 app.