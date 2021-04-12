Sputnik V | Five quick facts about the Russian COVID-19 vaccine granted experts' panel nod

Representative image (Reuters)

Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, was on April 12 recommended for emergency use by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) - a top advisory body linked to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Here are five quick facts to know about the Russian vaccine against coronavirus.

Named after the first space satellite of erstwhile Soviet Union, Sputnik V was approved by the regulators in Russia back in August 2020. The vaccine is based on a weakened COVID-19 virus delivering parts of a pathogen that triggers an immune response in the body.

The vaccine has a proven efficacy rate of 91.5 percent, which is the highest after the candidates of Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The cost of Sputnik V, in the international market, is $10 per shot. The vaccine is required to be taken in two doses. It can be stored in dry form at temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degrees.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had partnered with Dr Reddy's in September 2020 for completion of phase 3 trials in India. The Panacea Biotec, a pharmaceutical firm headquartered in India, said it would produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually.

The phase 3 trials of the vaccine are currently underway in UAE, India, Venezuela and Belarus. In India, nearly 1,600 persons were enrolled for the trials, aged between 18 and 99.