Expert panel recommends emergency use of Dr Reddy's Sputnik V vaccine in India

Image: Reuters

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation in India.

Dr Reddy's spokesperson confirmed the development. The DCGI will decide on the SEC recommendation.

Dr Reddy's, which has collaborated with Russia's sovereign fund RDIF, conducted the bridge trial for Sputnik V and has applied for emergency use. If approved by the DCGI, this will be the third vaccine to be available in India.

India is currently using Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.