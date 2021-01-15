MARKET NEWS

No choice between vaccines will be given to priority group: Head of epidemiology, ICMR

Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division, ICMR has also assured that the vaccines being administered in India will be effective against the UK variant of the coronavirus

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST
Representative image

As India is all set to roll out its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division, ICMR has said that no choice will be given to the priority groups to chose between both the vaccines. They will only have an option to 'opt in or opt out'.

Panda has also assured that the vaccines being administered in India will be effective against the UK variant of the coronavirus, which has spread newfound havoc all across the world. He added that the experiments done in the UK on the virus have come into notice and its transmission capability is high, but there is no scientific evidence yet to say that Indian vaccines will fail against it.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi | Over 8,000 health workers to be vaccinated every day; all you need to know

A lot of concerns have been raised against India's homegrown vaccine, Bharath Biotech's COVAXIN. Trying to put an end to all those concerns, Panda on 14 January said, "The vaccine that India has developed (Covaxin) presents to the immune system a wide array of antigens, so the immunity which will be produced after vaccination is expected to address the mutants as well,” quoted by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be kickstarting the vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 PM via video conferencing. A total of 11 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine produced at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, have been delivered across the country and Bharat Biotech has also shipped its vaccine Covaxin to several cities.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus vaccination #COVAXIN #Covid-19 #Covishield
first published: Jan 15, 2021 05:17 pm

