Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 11 tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister has isolated himself and requested all those who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.



I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

In a social media post, Gadkari said he has been diagnosed with mild symptoms.

A day earlier, on January 10, Gadkari's Cabinet colleague and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19. He was also detected with mild symptoms, and asked to remain in home quarantine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On January 9, Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pillibhit, tested positive for coronavirus. "After being in Pilibhit for three days, I have tested positive for Covid with fairly strong symptoms," he had tweeted.

"We are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign. The Election Commission should extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers as well," he added.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on January 8 said all polling staff in the poll-bound states would be considered as frontline workers and will be eligible for the third vaccine dose.

Notably, an array of top politicians have been detected with COVID-19 over the past few days.

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav, tested positive on December 22. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was actively campaigning in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, was found infected on January 4.

Union Minister and BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve tested positive on January 8, and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala tweeted on January 9 that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Gujarat state minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal are among the politicians who tested positive in the past week. In most cases, a mild infection has been detected, with the leaders and their close contacts being asked to remain under home quarantine.

Across India, the cumulative positivity rate has surged over 10 percent. The country on January 10 reported 1.79 lakh new infections, the highest since May last year. The fresh pandemic wave is considered to have been triggered by the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.