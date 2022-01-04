Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal u(File image)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 4 he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is isolating at home, putting a stop to his campaigning in poll-bound states for now.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in a tweet also urged people whom he came in contact with over the past few days to quarantine and get tested.

Kejriwal had been addressing several rallies in states ahead of assembly elections. On January 3, he participated in the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

On January 2, he was in Lucknow to address the party's rally, where he said that the coronavirus arrangements in Uttar Pradesh earned a bad name for the state and now in a cover-up the state government is splurging public money on advertisements.

Meanwhile, Delhi has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. On January 3, the national capital reported 4,099 new cases, 28 percent more than January 2, and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate rose to 6.46 percent, according to the data shared by the health department.