AAP under fire for violating COVID-19 protocols after Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Arvind Kejriwal of being 'irresponsible' after the Delhi Chief Minister informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called out Kejriwal for campaigning recklessly without a mask in poll-bound states.



Dear sir while I wish you a speedy recovery but I wish you had been more responsible towards people around you who are also infected by you when you campaigned recklessly without a mask and towards people of Delhi who you abandoned for campaigning in other states

Look at this https://t.co/JmghcZWpQF pic.twitter.com/gkWfPlPYNO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 4, 2022

"Dear sir while I wish you a speedy recovery but I wish you had been more responsible towards people around you who are also infected by you when you campaigned recklessly without a mask and towards people of Delhi who you abandoned for campaigning in other states," Poonawalla tweeted on January 4.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Kejriwal on January 4 tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter. He requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” he tweeted.



I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested January 4, 2022

This is the first time that Kejriwal has tested positive for the viral disease.

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal has been busy with election campaigns in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He was in Dehradun on January 3, addressing an election rally.

On January 3, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 percent. One more person died due to the virus while 1,509 have recovered.