AAP under fire for violating COVID-19 protocols after Arvind Kejriwal tests positive

In his tweet, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called out Arvind Kejriwal for campaigning recklessly without a mask in poll-bound states.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Arvind Kejriwal of being 'irresponsible' after the Delhi Chief Minister informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called out Kejriwal for campaigning recklessly without a mask in poll-bound states.

"Dear sir while I wish you a speedy recovery but I wish you had been more responsible towards people around you who are also infected by you when you campaigned recklessly without a mask and towards people of Delhi who you abandoned for campaigning in other states," Poonawalla tweeted on January 4.

Kejriwal on January 4 tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter. He requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” he tweeted.

This is the first time that Kejriwal has tested positive for the viral disease.

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal has been busy with election campaigns in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He was in Dehradun on January 3, addressing an election rally.

On January 3, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 percent. One more person died due to the virus while 1,509 have recovered.
Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #coronavirus #India
first published: Jan 4, 2022 10:22 am

