MIT reviews COVID-19 contact tracking app Aarogya Setu; rates 2 on 5 stars

To keep track of all automated COVID-19 contact tracing efforts around the world, renowned publication MIT Technology Review has launched the Covid Tracing Tracker. This is a database for details of all automated contact tracing efforts being undertaken by different countries.

The Indian government's Aarogya Setu app, which was launched in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been awarded two out of five stars by the publication.

The tracker has documented contact tracing government-backed apps of 25 countries, which have been reviewed as per several parameters. The five stars are awarded based on the following parameters:

>> Is it voluntary? In some cases, apps are opt-in—but in other places many or all citizens are compelled to download and use them.>> Are there limitations on how the data gets used? Data may sometimes be used for purposes other than public health, such as law enforcement—and that may last longer than COVID-19.>> Will data be destroyed after a period of time? The data the apps collect should not last forever. If it is automatically deleted in a reasonable amount of time (usually a maximum of around 30 days) or the app allows users to manually delete their own data, we award a star.>> Is data collection minimized? Does the app collect only the information it needs to do what it says?

>> Is the effort transparent? Transparency can take the form of clear, publicly available policies and design, an open-source code base, or all of these.

If the answer to the above questions is a YES, the app is awarded a star for that particular parameter. No star is awarded if the answer is a NO or it is unknown.

The Aarogya Setu app meets only the third and fourth review criteria, and the publication also noted that India is the only democracy that has made the contact tracing app mandatory for millions of people.

This has recently been a topic of much discussion in the country as well, with many people questioning the security and privacy features of the app, along with the rationale behind making it mandatory for different sections of people. In the latest move, the Indian Railways has made it mandatory for all those who are looking to travel by trains that have been started today, to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

The Aarogya Setu app has also been mired in controversy after a French hacker, who also 'exposed' flaws in Aadhaar in 2018, raised red flags over security gaps and privacy issues in the app. Several legal experts have also expressed reservations over accountability for the data collected and the limited government liability in case of a leak.