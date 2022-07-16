English
    India counting down to achieve 200 crore vaccination mark: Health Minister

    The number of tests conducted so far exceeds 86 crore 90 lakh, among which over four lakh 17 thousand tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

    July 16, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    (Image: AP)


    India is all set to achieve the two hundred crore COVID-19 vaccination mark, Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 16.

    So far, over 199 crore 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

    Mandaviya tweeted, "India under PM NarendraModi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark!"

    On January 16 2021, Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield began to be administered to Indian citizens.

    On July 15, more than 22,93,000 doses were administered, according to the Health Ministry. The recovery rate is currently at 98.48 percent.

    Over 18,000 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,63,651.

    The Ministry of Health reported that in the last 24 hours, more than 20,000 new cases have been recorded. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,40,760. Active cases stand at 0.32 percent. Daily positivity rate is at 4.80 percent and weekly positivity rate is at 4.40 percent.

    The number of tests conducted so far exceeds 86 crore 90 lakh, among which over 4,17,895 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
    Tags: #Covid vaccine #India
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 05:29 pm
