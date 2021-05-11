In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

India has reported 3,29,942 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily infection count in 14 days, in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to above 2.29 crore, the health ministry’s May 11, 2021 update has said.

The country reported 3,876 new deaths and 3,56,082 new recoveries, the latest release says. More than 17.27 crore vaccines have been administered across India, according to the May 11 update, with 25,03,756 new doses.

Of the total jabs given to date, 78 percent are first doses and 22 percent second doses. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 1.83 crore vaccine doses followed by Rajasthan (1.43 crore) and Gujarat (1.42 crore).

Active cases have fallen for the first time in 62 days. They are down 30,016 cases at 37,15,221 active cases. Maharashtra continues to report the highest—5,93,150—active cases in the country followed by Karnataka (5,71,026) and Kerala (4,20,076). These three states account for 43 percent of active cases in the country.

Karnataka reported the most (39,305) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (37,236), Tamil Nadu (28,978), Kerala (27,487) and Uttar Pradesh (21,277). These five states account for 47 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Karnataka also reported the most—596—deaths as per May 11 update followed by Maharashtra (549), Delhi (319), Uttar Pradesh (278) and Tamil Nadu (232). These five states account for 51 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Only Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.

India reported more new recoveries today than the new cases. The total recoveries in India now stand over 1.90 crore with the recovery rate at 82.8 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 61,607 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (32,188), Kerala (31,209), Uttar Pradesh (29,709) and Tamil Nadu (20,904).

India has reported 2,49,992 COVID-19 deaths. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests were reported on May 10, with more than 30.56 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 15.96 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with 33.17 lakh deaths. Over 1.80 crore active cases reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (21 percent).