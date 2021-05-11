Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh begins house-to-house COVID-19 testing in rural areas

May 11, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Odisha reported its first case of ‘Black Fungus’ infection or Mucormycosis in a COVID-19 patient on May 10. The 71-year-old patient is stable and treatment is available. Notably, this is an isolated case as the patient was in the home quarantine and not reported in a COVID hospital. The infection has been predominantly reported in COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

Read more | Odisha reports first case of Black Fungus in COVID-19 patient