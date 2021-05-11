MARKET NEWS

May 11, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh begins house-to-house COVID-19 testing in rural areas

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 17.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.29 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,49,992 deaths. A total of 1,90,27,304 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 37,15,221 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 16.53 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 82.39 percent. Globally, more than 15.86 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 32.99 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 17.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 11, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country hard, small and medium sized developers are struggling for survival but big listed developers, especially the listed ones, seem to be growing in strength. Most larger, organised and branded players are leveraging the advantage of better cash flows, operational efficiency, dependence on IT and marketing prowess.

    Read more | COVID-19 2nd wave: Will it pave the way for supremacy of listed real estate developers?

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Odisha reported its first case of ‘Black Fungus’ infection or Mucormycosis in a COVID-19 patient on May 10. The 71-year-old patient is stable and treatment is available. Notably, this is an isolated case as the patient was in the home quarantine and not reported in a COVID hospital. The infection has been predominantly reported in COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

    Read more | Odisha reports first case of Black Fungus in COVID-19 patient

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The Uttar Pradesh state government has initiated house-to-house active case finding of COVID-19 in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation, disease management and contact tracing, said the World Health Organization (WHO). Government teams are moving across 97,941 villages in 75 districts over five days for this activity, which began on 5 May in India’s most populous state with a population of 230 million.

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Seychelles, which has vaccinated a higher proportion of its population against COVID-19 than any other country, is facing a fresh surge of infections. The island nation has closed schools and cancelled sporting activities for two weeks as the number of active coronavirus cases has more than doubled since last week.

    Read more | World’s most vaccinated nation, Seychelles, faces fresh surge of COVID-19 infections

  • May 11, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker

  • May 11, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,29,92,517, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • May 11, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,90,27,304 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 37,15,221, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • May 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 2,49,992, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • May 11, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Thane district sees 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

    With the addition of 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,90,274, an official said today. These new cases were reported yesterday, he said. With 55 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 8,108, he said, adding the case mortality rate now stands at 1.65 percent. Details of recoveries and the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment are not provided by the district administration. (PTI)

  • May 11, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 10 with 18,50,110 samples being tested on Monday.

