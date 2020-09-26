IISc startup Equine Biotech develops affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit, gets ICMR nod

The GlobalTM diagnostic kit, developed by Bengaluru-based Equine Biotech, got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to join the list of made-in-India diagnostic test kits for Covid-19.

The test takes about one and half hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 pathogen in patient samples, Utpal Tatu, the founder of Equine Biotech and a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru told LiveMint. The kit uses the Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method of testing.

"Our startup has been working on testing for coronavirus infections for many years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic started. This experience has helped us engineer the kit for COVID-19," said Tatu. The makers further stressed that their kit is far more economical and reliable than the ones in the market.

This "sensitive, rapid, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit" is easy to use with 100 percent specificity, meaning there are no false negatives, according to the start-up. The test kit shows results relatively faster than those available in the market, IISc said in a statement.

"Equine Biotech is looking to licence the above kit for large scale manufacturing and sale," the statement added. "The agreement would involve tech transfer and support in manufacturing of kits. We are looking at med-tech companies with experience in distribution and marketing of diagnostic kits," it further added.

A record 14,92,409 tests were conducted for detection of COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far in the country to nearly 7 crore, while the national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44 percent, the Union Health Ministry said on September 25.