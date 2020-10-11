High-dosage favipiravir 'potent' against COVID-19, HCQ completely ineffective: Study

Research conducted at the KU Leuven Rega Institute in Belgium has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) does not limit the multiplication of the novel coronavirus. However, a very high dose of the flu drug favipiravir does have antiviral efficacy, according to their results.

The researchers gave the hamsters either hydroxychloroquine or favipiravir for four to five days, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) of the United States. Hamsters are often chosen as test subjects because they closely resemble the human body's reaction to an experimental drug.

Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world.

"No toxicity signs were observed in the clinical presentation of the hamsters treated with these high doses. Importantly, significant improvements of histological lung pathology were observed in hamsters treated with the medium and high doses of favipiravir," the study said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, the results with HCQ treatment were not positive, when given in isolation or combined with other medication. Independently, the treatment provided less improvement than even low doses of favipiravir. Even when admininistered with azithromycin, no additional reduction of viral RNA was observed, said the study.

"Despite the lack of clear evidence in animal models or clinical studies, many COVID-19 patients have already been treated with hydroxychloroquine," Joanna Rocha-Pereira, one of the researchers, told BusinessLine. The team advised against further exploring the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against COVID-19.