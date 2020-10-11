172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|high-dosage-favipravir-potent-against-covid-19-hcq-completely-ineffective-study-5949451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

High-dosage favipiravir 'potent' against COVID-19, HCQ completely ineffective: Study

No toxicity signs were observed in the clinical presentation of the hamsters treated with high doses of the anti-flu drug favipravir. However, the results with hydroxychloroquine treatment were not positive, when given in isolation or combined with other medication.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Research conducted at the KU Leuven Rega Institute in Belgium has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) does not limit the multiplication of the novel coronavirus. However, a very high dose of the flu drug favipiravir does have antiviral efficacy, according to their results.

The researchers gave the hamsters either hydroxychloroquine or favipiravir for four to five days, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) of the United States. Hamsters are often chosen as test subjects because they closely resemble the human body's reaction to an experimental drug.

Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world.

Close

"No toxicity signs were observed in the clinical presentation of the hamsters treated with these high doses. Importantly, significant improvements of histological lung pathology were observed in hamsters treated with the medium and high doses of favipiravir," the study said.

However, the results with HCQ treatment were not positive, when given in isolation or combined with other medication. Independently, the treatment provided less improvement than even low doses of favipiravir. Even when admininistered with azithromycin, no additional reduction of viral RNA was observed, said the study.

"Despite the lack of clear evidence in animal models or clinical studies, many COVID-19 patients have already been treated with hydroxychloroquine," Joanna Rocha-Pereira, one of the researchers, told BusinessLine. The team advised against further exploring the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against COVID-19.

Follow Moneycontrol's complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #covid-19 drug #Current Affairs #world

