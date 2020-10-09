Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 9 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

Globally, there have been over 3.62 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far. Moneycontrol News As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress. 1 | Russia expected to register second COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 15: Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on Oct. 15, the vaccine's developer said. The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month. 2 | China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population, says foreign ministry: China will purchase coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX programme for 1 percent of its population, the Foreign Ministry said. The move shows China's participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing. 3 | Moderna will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine patents during pandemic: Moderna Inc said on Thursday it would not enforce patents related to its experimental COVID-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company's technology. Moderna is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, the company said in a statement. 4 | India declines proposal to test Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V in large study: India’s drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial. The recommendations by an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) noted that safety and immunogenicity data from early-stage studies being conducted overseas is small, with no inputs available on Indian participants. 5 | China joins COVAX initiative for COVID-19 vaccine distribution: China said on Friday it has joined a global COVID-19 vaccine initiative co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), becoming the biggest economy to date to pledge support to help buy and distribute the shots fairly. The move by China, where the new coronavirus was first reported, comes as it holds separate talks with the WHO to have its locally produced COVID-19 vaccines assessed for international use. First Published on Oct 9, 2020 04:14 pm