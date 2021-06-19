COVID-19 update | Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India

Dubai | Representative image

Dubai administration on June 19 allowed holders of UAE residency visas stuck outside the country to return from certain nations provided if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine.

The new order, allowing inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai, will be effective from June 23 onwards. The decision was taken by Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

COVID-19 | Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury

According to the new rules travellers from India, these passengers with a valid residence visa and receiving two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai. Apart from this, they should present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.

However, the UAE nationals have been exempted from the vaccination requirement but they will have to produce QR-coded negative PCR test certificates.The UAE citizens and and diplomats have been exempted from institutional quarantine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Among other details, the Dubai administration had specifically notified that all the passengers -- flying from India -- will have to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure. They will also have to undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai and following this, will have to undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result -- expected within 24 hours.

Similar notifications have been set for travellers from South Africa and Nigeria.

UAE has approved four vaccines for use on eligible individuals against the COVID-19 infection: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.