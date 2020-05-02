Coronavirus state-wise tally May 2: Maharashtra breaches 11,500 mark, Gujarat & Delhi round up top 3

With 11,506 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,721) and Delhi (3,738).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 37,366, including 1,218 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 25,148 are active cases while 9,064 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on May 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences on May 2 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.
Remdesivir is authorised for the treatment of hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 disease. The optimal duration of treatment is still being studied in ongoing clinical trials. Under the EUA, both 5-day and 10-day treatment durations are suggested, based on the severity of disease.The Oval office said that US President Donald Trump granted the authorisation on May 1.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|403
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|471
|98
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|88
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3738
|1167
|61
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4721
|735
|236
|11
|Haryana
|360
|227
|4
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|30
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|639
|247
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|589
|251
|22
|16
|Kerala
|497
|392
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|524
|145
|19
|Maharashtra
|11506
|1879
|485
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|149
|55
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|480
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2666
|1116
|62
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2526
|1312
|28
|28
|Telengana
|1039
|441
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|58
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2328
|654
|42
|32
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|37336*
|9951
|1218
|*179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 33.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.
