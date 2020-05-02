Coronavirus state-wise tally May 2: Maharashtra breaches 11,500 mark, Gujarat & Delhi round up top 3

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 37,366, including 1,218 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 25,148 are active cases while 9,064 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

With 11,506 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,721) and Delhi (3,738).

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences on May 2 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Remdesivir is authorised for the treatment of hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 disease. The optimal duration of treatment is still being studied in ongoing clinical trials. Under the EUA, both 5-day and 10-day treatment durations are suggested, based on the severity of disease.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 471 98 3 6 Chandigarh 88 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 8 Delhi 3738 1167 61 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4721 735 236 11 Haryana 360 227 4 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 30 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 639 247 8 14 Jharkhand 111 20 3 15 Karnataka 589 251 22 16 Kerala 497 392 4 17 Ladakh 22 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2719 524 145 19 Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 149 55 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 480 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2666 1116 62 27 Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 28 Telengana 1039 441 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 58 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2328 654 42 32 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 37336* 9951 1218 *179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

The Oval office said that US President Donald Trump granted the authorisation on May 1.

Globally, there have been over 33.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.