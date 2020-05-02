App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 2: Maharashtra breaches 11,500 mark, Gujarat & Delhi round up top 3

With 11,506 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,721) and Delhi (3,738).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 37,366, including 1,218 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 25,148 are active cases while 9,064 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on May 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here



MoH&FW

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences on May 2 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Remdesivir is authorised for the treatment of hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 disease. The optimal duration of treatment is still being studied in ongoing clinical trials. Under the EUA, both 5-day and 10-day treatment durations are suggested, based on the severity of disease.

The Oval office said that US President Donald Trump granted the authorisation on May 1.
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33160
2Andhra Pradesh146340333
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam43321
5Bihar471983
6Chandigarh88170
7Chhattisgarh43360
8Delhi3738116761
9Goa770
10Gujarat4721735236
11Haryana3602274
12Himachal Pradesh40301
13Jammu and Kashmir6392478
14Jharkhand111203
15Karnataka58925122
16Kerala4973924
17Ladakh22170
18Madhya Pradesh2719524145
19Maharashtra115061879485
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha149551
24Puducherry850
25Punjab4809019
26Rajasthan2666111662
27Tamil Nadu2526131228
28Telengana103944126
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand58360
31Uttar Pradesh232865442
32West Bengal79513933
Total number of confirmed cases in India37336*99511218
*179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 33.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.38 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here 

First Published on May 2, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

