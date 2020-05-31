Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's a phase-wise list of what's allowed

The Maharashtra government on May 31 extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 30. The government also released guidelines for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of the lockdown.

Here's a list of what's allowed:

Phase 1 (From June 3)

Outdoor physical activities: Individual physical exercises like cycling, jogging/running/walking shall be permitted on public open spaces, including beaches, public/private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions: No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

I) This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm.2) No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult.3) People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for a limited duration.4) No other activity is permitted.5) People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long-distance travel will not be permitted.

6) People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces. People are actively encouraged to use cycling as a form of physical exercise as it automatically ensures social distancing.

Self-employed persons: Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians.

Garages: Garages and workshops can open to mend vehicles with prior appointments.

Government offices: All government offices, excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, N.Y.K., municipal services who can operate at the levels as per the need, will function at 15 percent strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase II (With Effect from June 5):

Markets, shops: All market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following conditions:

1. The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted. Similarly, the exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.2. The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms. 3. People are advised to walk/use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighbourhood markets as far as possible. Long-distance travel for nonessential items will not be permitted. Use of motorized vehicles for shopping will be strictly discouraged.

4. If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets.

Movement of people: Movement will be allowed in the following manner:

1. Taxi Cab/aggregator: Only essential 1 + 22. Rickshaw: Only essential 1 + 23. Four Wheeler: Only essential 1+ 2

4. Two-wheeler: Only essential 1

Phase III (With Effect from 8th June 2020)

Private offices: Private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

All transport will follow passenger management:1. Two Wheeler: 1 rider2. Three Wheeler: 1 + 2

3. Four Wheeler: 1 + 2

Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50 percent capacity per bus.

Markets/shops: All markets and shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

List of things that are prohibited:

Education institutes: Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions.

Air travel: International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro and Rail

Trains: Passenger movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure.

Entertainment and leisure: Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Gatherings: Social, political, sports/entertainment, academic/cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

Places of worship: Religious places/places of worship for public

Saloons: Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

Hotels: Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.



