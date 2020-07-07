App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Karnataka in community transmission phase, says Minister Madhuswamy

JC Madhuswamy said authorities are finding it difficult to contain the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, state minister, JC Madhuswamy, said on July 7. "The medical condition of eight infected by coronavirus that have been admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," said Madhuswamy, Tumakuru's district-in-charge minister.

Close

As per an ANI report, Madhuswamy said authorities are finding it difficult to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. "We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand," he added.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have on several instances denied claims of community transmission of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

 

Meanwhile, actress turned Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress MLA HD Ranganatha tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka on July 6. Ambareesh, an independent MP from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted she has tested positive and is currently under home isolation as there were only 'very mild' symptoms.

According to the state health department, COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 25,000-mark on July 6. The state reported 1,843 new cases and 30 fatalities, taking the death toll to 401. Of the 1,843 fresh cases reported on July 6, 981 were from Bengaluru urban alone while among the 30 deaths, 10 were from this capital city.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #JC Madhuswamy #Karnataka

