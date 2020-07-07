Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 7.19 lakh, death toll at 20,160

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 105th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,19,665 cases, which includes 20,160 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 61.1 percent.

Globally, there have been over 1.16 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.3 lakh people have died so far.