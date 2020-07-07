Live now
Jul 07, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 7.19 lakh, death toll at 20,160
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 7.19 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 105th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 7,19,665 cases, which includes 20,160 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 61.1 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.16 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.3 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 2,11,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,14,978) and Delhi (1,00,823).
4,39,948 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
2,59,557 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 20,160
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | With 1,00,823 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 3,115 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 72,088 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE updates | With 1,14,978 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains severely impacted. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 1,571 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 66,571 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | With 2,11,987 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 9,026 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,15,262 patients have recovered.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 4,39,948 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,59,557, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 20,160, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 7,19,665, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account and data, give health data access to third-party apps
Aarogya Setu, the COVID-19 contact tracing tool developed by the Indian government, has released a new update allowing users to delete their account and all the associated data stored in the app.
It has also introduced a couple of more new features like giving health data access to third-party apps and using Bluetooth contacts to assess risk levels associated with coronavirus.
