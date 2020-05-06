App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: AP

Coronavirus pandemic | 1 billion people with disabilities hit hard by COVID-19: UN chief

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's video message was released alongside a UN report that said people with disabilities are estimated to be 15% of the world's population and 46% of the world's people who are older than 60.

AP @moneycontrolcom
Antonio Guterres
Antonio Guterres

The United Nations chief on Wednesday said 1 billion people in the world living with disabilities are among the hardest hit by coronavirus and called for them to have equal access to prevention and treatment.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic is revealing the extent to which people are marginalized and is intensifying the inequalities that people with disabilities already face, such as poverty and higher rates of violence, neglect and abuse.

His video message was released alongside a UN report that said people with disabilities are estimated to be 15 percent of the world’s population and 46 percent of the world's people who are older than 60.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

He noted that COVID-19 is often more severe in people with existing health problems, increasing their likelihood of dying. And the disabled and elderly who live in care homes and institutions are particularly vulnerable since they may face barriers to health care, good hygiene and social distancing.

In some countries, Guterres said, decisions on rationing health care are based on discriminatory criteria “such as age or assumptions about quality or value of life, based on disability”.

“We cannot let this continue,” he said. “We must guarantee the equal rights of people with disabilities to access health care and lifesaving procedures during the pandemic.”

The report outlined actions to protect people with disabilities from contracting the virus and dealing with the impact of lockdowns, physical distancing and isolation.

It called for greater support and political commitment to ensure that people with disabilities "have access to essential services, including to immediate health and social protection services, to tide over the crisis."

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Antonio Guterres #coronavirus #Covid-19 #United Nations #world

