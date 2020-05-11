App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus lockdown | New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday after COVID-19 curbs eased

Businesses will be required to have physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place. Schools can open from next Monday while bars can only reopen from May 21

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Bar stools are stacked outside a bar in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday. (AP)
Bar stools are stacked outside a bar in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday. (AP)

Businesses in New Zealand, including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will be allowed to reopen from Thursday as tight restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further eased on Monday.

The Pacific nation was locked down for more than a month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch late last month. It has continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the move to "level 2" restrictions will mean retail, restaurants and other public spaces, including playgrounds, can reopen from Thursday.

Close

"I am announcing that Cabinet agrees we are ready to move into level 2, to open up the economy, but to do it as safely as possible," Ardern told a news conference.

related news

Businesses will be required to have physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place. Schools can open from next Monday while bars can only reopen from May 21, Ardern said. Gatherings would be limited to 10 people. "The upshot is that in 10 days’ time, we will have reopened most businesses in New Zealand, and sooner than many other countries around the world," Ardern said.

The country's borders would remain closed except for returning New Zealanders. The measures would be reviewed again in two weeks, Ardern said. Three new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The cases - two hospital nurses and one related to overseas travel - bring New Zealand’s total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 1,147, the ministry said, adding that 93% of all confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

The government will unveil its annual budget on Thursday and has warned that the country would run fiscal deficits for years while debt will increase to levels well beyond previous targets due to its economic support measures.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #New Zealand #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.