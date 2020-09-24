Coronavirus India | Check latest quarantine rules across the states

Since India entered the Unlock 4.0 phase, more and more states have been relaxing their respective COVID-19 protocols, including quarantine norms.

The latest state to relax the quarantine norms further was Kerala, where the government reduced the mandatory home quarantine period from 14 days to seven days only.

Let us check out the COVID-19 quarantine rules in the other states:

Delhi:

International passengers are required to go for mandatory institutional quarantine of seven days. After that, they must go for seven days of home quarantine. To be exempted from quarantine, passengers may upload their RT-PCR test results 96 hours before they take the flight.

Domestic passengers have to go for only seven days of home quarantine. This rule is not applicable for government workers and officials.

Madhya Pradesh:

Institutional quarantine of 10 days is mandatory here for patients who are symptomatic on arrival and test COVID-19 positive. The rest are required to go for seven-day home quarantine. Corporate and business travellers do not have t0 quarantine themselves.

Punjab:

International passengers need to go for 14 days of quarantine, of which seven days ought to be spent at an institutional quarantine centre and the rest can be spent at home. For domestic passengers, 14 days of home quarantine is a must, with exceptions made for business and corporate travellers.

Jammu and Kashmir:

On-arrival, COVID-19 tests are mandatory here for all passengers except for defence personnel. They would be under institutional quarantine until test results arrive. If the result is positive, they would be sent to a COVID facility, or else, mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

Uttar Pradesh:

International passengers are required to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine and seven days of home quarantine. For domestic passengers it is 14 days of home quarantine. However, if a passenger needs to exit Uttar Pradesh within seven days of arrival, quarantine is not required.

Haryana:

Passengers have to go for 14 days of home quarantine. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

Himachal Pradesh:

Institutional quarantine of 14 days is mandatory for passengers arriving from any red zone districts and those with influenza-like symptoms. If the passengers can produce a COVID-19 negative test report that is not older than 48 hours, they can be quarantined at home.

Uttarakhand:

Seven days of institutional quarantine is mandatory at government facilities for passengers arriving from 31 districts with high coronavirus caseload. All such passengers will have to go under home quarantine for seven days. Pregnant women, seriously ill persons, senior citizens, and persons accompanied by children younger than 10 years, will be exempt from the rules. Passengers from other cities need to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Bihar:

Passengers arriving in Bihar don't need to quarantine themselves.

Chhattisgarh:

Only symptomatic passengers are required to undergo institutional quarantine. The rest need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Jharkhand:

Jharkhand has mandated 14 days home quarantine for all passengers. Exceptions will be made for those looking to exit the state within 72 hours of arrival.

Assam:

All domestic passengers need to undergo thermal screening and COVID-19 swab test upon arrival. Those who test positive are sent to institutional quarantine for seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine. For asymptomatic passengers, only 10 days of home quarantine is needed. Domestic passengers who have to leave Assam within 72 hours don't need to be quarantined if their Rapid Antigen Test results are negative.

Pregnant women, senior citizens above 75 years of age, persons due to attend a funeral, children aged below 10 years, divyang persons, kin of hospitalised patients, and people with pre-existing health conditions aren't required to undergo institutional quarantine.

Manipur:

All passengers are required to undergo institutional quarantine of 14 days. However, if their COVID-19 test result comes negative, they can observe 14 days of home quarantine. Those visiting for seven days or less are exempted from quarantine rules.

Nagaland:

Mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days for all passengers, followed by 14 days of home quarantine. People aged above 60, children, parents of children aged below 10, pregnant women and accompanying spouse are exempted from institutional quarantine norms, but required to undergo 28 days of home quarantine.

Tripura:

Passengers with a history of foreign travel in the last 28 days are required to undergo institutional quarantine until their COVID-19 test results are out. The rest can go for 14 days of home quarantine. Asymptomatic passengers planning to leave Tripura within 72 hours of arrival are exempted from quarantine rules.

Odisha:

Mandatory 14 days home quarantine for all passengers, with exceptions made for those planning to leave within 72 hours.

Meghalaya:

Institutional quarantine of 48 hours mandatory for all passengers. If their COVID-19 test results are negative, they are allowed to go home and self-isolate for 14 days.

Mizoram:

Mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for all passengers. They can opt for home quarantine if their Rapid Antibody Test result comes negative.

West Bengal:

All passengers must go for 14 days of self-monitoring at home. If they are symptomatic, state health authorities will decide their quarantine period. International passengers are required to produce a negative RT-PCR test result within 96 hours of departure.

Goa:

Passengers don't need to isolate themselves upon arrival.

Maharashtra:

Mandatory home quarantine of 14 days for all passengers. For international passengers, seven days of institutional quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine is mandated.

Andhra Pradesh:

All passengers coming from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine of seven days. If the COVID-19 results are negative, they are sent for seven days home isolation. For all other passengers, 14 days home quarantine is necessary.

Gujarat:

Asymptomatic domestic passengers will not have to be quarantined. For international passengers seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine is required. Passengers with negative RT-PCR test report are exempted.

Rajasthan:

Passengers can go for voluntary home quarantine for 14 days.

Telangana:

No quarantine necessary for domestic travellers. Asymptomatic international passengers with negative RT-PCR report are exempted from institutional quarantine, but need to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. The rest have to go for seven days of institutional quarantine.

Karnataka:

No quarantine rules for domestic passengers. For asymptomatic international passengers 14 days home quarantine is mandatory. Symptomatic passengers will be sent to a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Tamil Nadu:

Mandatory 14-day home quarantine for all passengers. COVID-19 tests will be conducted on symptomatic passengers; those testing positive for the novel coronavirus and exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will be taken to a hospital. Asymptomatic patients will be sent to a COVID-19 care centre.

For international passengers, 14 days home quarantine is mandated if they cannot produce a negative RT-PCR certificate.