Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 29,163 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 88 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 17 update. This is the lowest rise in daily new cases reported since July 15.

India reported 449 new deaths--below the 450-mark for the third day--and 40,791 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases now stand at 4,53,401 with a fall of 12,077 cases in a single day.

Delhi reported the most (3,797) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Bengal (3,012), Kerala (2,710), Maharashtra (2,535) and Rajasthan (2,169). These top five states account for nearly half (49 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Maharashtra has reported the lowest daily cases (in 160 days) since June 10. The state that topped with the highest number of daily cases for quite some time now, has moved to fourth position. Likewise, it has also reported the lowest new deaths in 175 days.

Of the 449 new deaths, Delhi reported the most 99 deaths, followed by Maharashtra (60), West Bengal (53) Chhattisgarh (26) and Punjab (22). These top five states account for 58 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About six states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 88,74,290 with 82,90,370 recoveries and 1,30,519 deaths as on November 17, 2020. The recovery rate has moved up to 93.4 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Fewer than 10 lakh (8,44,382) daily tests were reported for the fourth day in a row on November 16 while more than 12.65 crore tests have been carried out till date.

Globally, cases have now crossed the 55-million mark with the US continuing to top with most cases. More than two million new cases were reported in the US in November.