CBSE board exams 2020 cancelled: How will students be assessed?

The Supreme Court on June 26 approved the CBSE's proposal to cancel the remaining Class 10 and 12 board examination papers. The top court also allowed the education board to go ahead with the evaluation scheme it has developed to assess and promote the students.



Class 10 and 12 students, who have written all their board exam papers, will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the CBSE board exams 2020.



Those who could appear for more than three board examination papers would be marked on the remaining subjects based on the average of the marks secured in the top three performing subjects.



CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students who could appear for only three exam papers, would be marked on the remaining papers by taking an average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects.



CBSE Class 12 students, especially those from Delhi, who could write only one or two board exam papers, would be evaluated on the basis of their performance in subjects they could appear for and their performance in internal assessments or practical exams.



Such students will also be allowed to take the optional examinations that the CBSE plans to conduct if they wish to improve their performance.



Results of all students will be declared together on July 15.



No exam will be conducted for CBSE Class 10 students. The results declared by the CBSE will be regarded as final.



Notably, CBSE has been given a free hand by the top court to decide against holding the optional exams for Class 12 students, if the COVID-19 situation worsens and the prevailing conditions are still not conducive.