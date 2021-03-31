Thomson enters air cooler category in India, plans to capture 15 percent market in 2 years

Thomson is looking to capture 15 percent of India's online home appliance category in the next two years.

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has entered the air cooler market in India. The brand already sells televisions and washing machines in India under the Thomson label.

In a statement, Thomson said that the brand was looking to capture 15 percent of India's online home appliance category in the next two years. The brand sells its products on e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The product will be priced at Rs 5,999 for the window cooler and Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,499 for the desert coolers respectively. It will be available from April 1 exclusively on Flipkart.

In June 2020, Thomson entered the washing machine product category in India. Thomson made a re-entry into the Indian market in FY19 through its television business and purely sold online.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India) said that India needs a premium affordable brand in appliances.

"The online air cooler market will be 30 percent this year, we want to be the number one online air cooler brand in the next three years. We will be launching multiple models in the next two years, according to different regions," he added.

The organised air cooler market in India is estimated to be Rs 2,650 crore in value. Every year, close to 3.2 million air coolers are sold in India with a majority of sales between April-June during peak summer months.

Brands like Bajaj Electricals, Symphony, Havells and Crompton Greaves are prominent players in the air cooler segment in the country.