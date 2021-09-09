MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewscompanies

Max Financial appoints Mandeep Mehta as CFO, with effect from October 1

Mehta is currently associated with Max Life Insurance as EVP & Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
Representative image.

Max Financial Services Limited on September 9 announced that it has appointed Mandeep Mehta as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 1.

Mehta is currently associated with Max Life Insurance as EVP and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. He will replace Jatin Khanna, whose resignation as CFO and a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the firm had been accepted by the board with effect from the close of business hours on September 30, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mehta had been associated with Max Life Insurance Company Limited -- 'Max Life' -- for over six years now. Prior to joining Max Life, Mehta was associated with organisations like GlobalLogic, MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd, Paternoster Group Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Aviva Life Insurance and DCM, the filing added.

At Max Life Insurance, Mehta was responsible for looking after monitoring processes to ensure integrity and timeliness of financial, cost and management accounting and reporting including financial systems and investments, the company said.

Mehta has done BCom (Honours), Business Studies from Shri Ram College of Commerce, ALP-Business studies from IIM Ahmedabad and he is also a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the release said.
Tags: #Mandeep Mehta #Max Financial Services Limited #Max Life Insurance
first published: Sep 9, 2021 02:39 pm

