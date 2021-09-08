MARKET NEWS

Adobe appoints Prativa Mohapatra as India VP and MD

Prativa Mohapatra, who was with IBM, will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
Adobe Inc (Image: Reuters)

Adobe has appointed Prativa Mohapatra as the vice president and managing director of Adobe India, the global software maker said on September 8.

Prativa, who comes from IBM,  will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. She will report to Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific (APAC) Simon Tate.

"Adobe is uniquely positioned as an enabler for everyone—students, creative artists, small businesses, government agencies and the largest brands—to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. I am thrilled to join the world-class team at Adobe India and propel our business vision in the country," Mohapatra said.

At IBM, Mohapatra was the vice president of digital sales for APAC. She also led the sales department for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services. She started her career at PwC India.

ALSO READ: Grasim Industries appoints Hari Krishna Agarwal as MD

"Digital has become mission critical for businesses and Adobe’s market-leading technologies are seeing strong momentum. Prativa’s passion for technology, and ability to build stellar teams, will take our India business to the next level of growth,” Adobe APAC president Simon Tate said.

Prativa did her BTech in computer sciences and engineering from Rourkela's Regional Engineering College. She attended Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar for her post-graduation in management, where she specialised in systems and finance.
Tags: #Adobe India #APAC #Prativa Mohapatra #Simon Tate
first published: Sep 8, 2021 05:27 pm

