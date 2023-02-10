English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsCity

    Mumbai ranks 7th in APAC as preferred destination for cross-border investments in real estate

    Mumbai ranks ahead of Shanghai (ranked 8), Hanoi (ranked 9) and Seoul (ranked 10) on the list.

    PTI
    Mumbai

    Mumbai

    Mumbai is at seventh position in Asia Pacific as a preferred destination for cross-border investments in real estate sector, according to property consultant CBRE India.

    The consultant on Friday released its '2023 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey'.

    "Mumbai is ranked 7th among the 10 APAC cities and emerged as a preferred destination for cross-border investment in the region," it said.

    Mumbai ranks ahead of Shanghai (ranked 8), Hanoi (ranked 9) and Seoul (ranked 10) on the list.