Grasim Industries appoints Hari Krishna Agarwal as MD

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on September 1, 2021 had accepted the request of Gaur for an early retirement.

PTI
September 04, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group flagship firm Grasim Industries Ltd has appointed Hari Krishna Agarwal as its Managing Director with effect from December 1, 2021, following request for early retirement by incumbent Dilip Gaur, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on September 1, 2021 had accepted the request of Gaur for an early retirement.

Accordingly, "Gaur will cease to be Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel as well as Member of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from the close of business hours of November 30, 2021," the filing added.

Earlier in February this year, the board had approved the reappointment of Gaur as MD for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2021.

Gaur had joined the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) in 2004 after spending 24 years at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The company further said its board has approved appointment of Agarwal, "as the Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel" for a period of two years with effect from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2023 subject to approval of shareholders.

Agarwal is a veteran of ABG, having been part of it for close to four decades. During this period, he has held different roles in cement, chemicals and pulp and fibre businesses before taking on his current role as Business Head, Pulp & Fibre, the filing said.

A Chartered Accountant and an Executive MBA from Sasin, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, he had started his career with ABG in 1982 as Management Trainee at Rajashree Cement, a division of Indian Rayon, it added.

 
PTI
Tags: #Aditya Birla group #Companies #Grasim Industries
first published: Sep 4, 2021 01:05 pm

