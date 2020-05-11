App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zomato offers four-month extension on Gold membership to customers

The food delivery platform had earlier this year in March extended Gold membership for its customers by two months, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which was followed by a nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zomato
Zomato

Food delivery platform Zomato has announced an extension of four months in Gold memberships across countries. The extended offer will cover customers in India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey, and Lebanon.

"India and all our other Gold countries are still a few months away from being able to use and enjoy their Zomato Gold benefits," Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato, said earlier today as he made the announcement.

Also Read | Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

He also pointed out that Gold members in India were also able to avail membership privileges on delivery orders.

The food delivery platform had already extended the membership for its customers by two months in March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which was followed by a nationwide lockdown. Most of its restaurant partners remained shuttered amid the lockdown, while the food delivery operations continued in a limited way.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

"We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and make every effort to ensure customer and staff safety when restaurants open up again and are ready to welcome Gold members," Goyal added.

Recent reports suggested that Zomato has also been looking to branch out into the alcohol delivery segment. With this, the company hopes to cash in on the high demand for booze amid the lockdown.

The move would also add another diversification to the company's range of services as it has already moved into the grocery delivery segment.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus India #Deepinder Goyal #Zomato

