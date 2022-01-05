MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar get AMFI large-cap tag: Edelweiss

According to SEBI’s definition, with a six-month average market capitalisation, the first 100 stocks are categorised as large cap, the next 250 as mid cap and the rest as small cap.

January 05, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Mutual fund lobby Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has promoted food delivery platform Zomato, Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Venture, Paytm owner One97 Communication, Policybazaar owner PB Fintech Ltd and nine other stocks from mid-cap to large-cap category, according to brokerage Edelweiss' report.

Other stocks such as Mindtree, SRF, IRCTC, Tata Power, Mphasis, Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics and JSW Energy too have been moved to the large-cap category.

This list will be effective from February to July 2022. The changes were made exactly in line with its earlier December projection, the brokerage report added.

The report also said that 20 firms -- Bandhan Bank, Bosch, Cholamandalam Invest and Fin, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Lupin, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, Colgate-Palmolive India, Punjab National Bank, Honeywell Automation India, Yes Bank, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Clean Science and Technology, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, GR Infraprojects, Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Devyani International -- have been downgraded to mid cap from large cap.

Stocks such as Gujarat Flurochemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Central Bank of India, Indian Energy Exchange, National Aluminium Co, Trident, Prestige Estates Projects, Grindwell Norton and CG Power and Industrial Solutions have been upgraded to mid cap from small cap.

Close

Related stories

The brokerage firm said that 32 new debutants were also included in small-cap category, including Metro Brands, MedPlus Health Services, Latent View Analytics, Chemplast Sanmar, CE Info Systems, Glenmark Life Science, Sapphire Foods, Go Fashion, Ami Organics, RateGain Travel Tech, Supreiya Lifescience, India Pesticides, CMS Info Systems, Fino Payments Bank, Rolex Rings, Paras Defence and Space Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Shriram Properties among others.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm has downgraded 20 stocks to small cap from mid cap. They include The Phoenix Mills, Alembic Pharma, Manappuram Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Exide Industries, Blue Dart Express, Wabco India, Apollo Tyres, Bank of Maharashtra, Affle India, Indigo Paints, RBL Bank, and Jubilant Pharmova among others.

In 2017, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had defined large, mid and small-cap companies to ensure uniformity in the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes. It had also said that AMFI will semi-annually prepare and review the list of stocks according to the criteria specified under the circular.

According to SEBI’s definition, with a six-month average market capitalisation, the first 100 stocks are categorised as large cap, the next 250 as mid cap and the rest as small cap.
Tags: #AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India)
first published: Jan 5, 2022 10:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.