English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Zerodha customer base crosses 1 crore. Nithin Kamath explains how

    Kamath pointed out that as economies of scale kicked in not just in tech but across support and operations, the team size remained the same even though Zerodha went from 20 lakh to one crore clients.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
    Online brokering firm Zerodha.

    Online brokering firm Zerodha.

    Nithin Kamath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of online stock trading platform Zerodha, announced on August 26 that the company has amassed a customer base of over one crore.

    He wrote on Twitter: “We, at Zerodha, just got to 1 crore customers” and added: “looking back, the biggest tipping point was AADHAR for online account opening. Cannot thank the Government of India, the SEBI, and the exchanges and depositories enough for making this happen”.

    Kamath also pointed out that as economies of scale kicked in not just in tech but across support and operations, the team size remained the same even though Zerodha went from 20 lakh to one crore clients.

    He then went on to explain how some things they did gave them “unintended benefits” and helped the company grow over the past 12 years. Kamath said: “The plan to rely on word-of-mouth and have a single offering for all customers had benefits that we never thought of at the start.”

    He added: “When customers are introduced by family or friends who are existing clients, they also tend to help bridge the knowledge gap about the platform at the start. A huge challenge for consumer apps in a complex business like ours. Can't thank our customers enough for this.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Kamath said that the idea to charge customers for opening an account also helped the company prosper. He explained: “We started by charging account opening fees to cover costs. We soon realised that the fee also created a sense of seriousness; trading is risky and isn't like installing a gaming app. Also, only those with intent open accounts, reducing compliance costs of inactive accounts.

    Avoiding spam calls, emails, and push notifications helped the platform gain credibility, said the Zerodha founder. He said: “Don’t do unto others what you don’t want to be done unto you, has been at the core of everything we do. This meant no spam calls, emails or push notifications to open accounts or trigger trades. This also helped us gain credibility, the biggest challenge in the broking business.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nithin Kamath #online stock broking #Zerodha
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 08:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.