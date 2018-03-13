App
Mar 13, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You could soon claim refund from e-commerce firms for selling you fake goods

The government is could soon put a clamp on the number of counterfeit products sold through online marketplaces.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The government could soon ask e-commerce firms to refund customers who were sold counterfeit products, according to a Business Standard report.

This move will be an effort to reduce the number of counterfeit products sold online.

A scheme might be developed along the lines of the chargeback scheme offered by credit card companies across the world, a source told Business Standard. 

"While we are yet to conduct a conclusive study on the subject, cases of counterfeit products being sold through e-commerce platforms have risen according to industry estimates," another source said.

Though the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has guidelines for customer redressal when they receive fake products, it is not mandatory for e-commerce companies to follow the norms.

A News18 investigation in December last year found 60 percent of sports goods and 40 percent of apparel sold online are counterfeit products.

Most online shopping portals have a 30-day refund and exchange policy. Firms do give refunds after a customer is able to prove the product is fake.

"Shopclues' policy around Protection of Intellectual Property has a mechanism to report counterfeit products. We look forward to further consultation in this regard with the stakeholders," said Ambar Deep, Vice-President of ShopClues told Business Standard. 

A media report in December said US athletic footwear company Skechers had filed cases with the the Delhi High Court against Flipkart and four other sellers for selling fake products. Flipkart denied the allegation.

