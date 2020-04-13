App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank extends bancassurance tie-up with Max Life Insurance for 5 years

To commemorate the extension of the partnership for another 5 years, the companies will dedicate the current financial year as the ‘Year of the Customer', Max Life CEO Prashant Tripathy said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector life insurer Max Life Insurance on Monday said Yes Bank has extended the bancassurance partnership for the next 5 years. Under the partnership, the products of the life insurer would be sold through the branches of Yes Bank.

Building on the 15-year partnership, the two firms remain committed to offering their customers a broad range of need-based products and services, deploying technology across the customer value chain to further enhance efficiencies and leveraging existing ecosystems to facilitate superior experiences for their customers, the insurer said.

"In the coming 5 years, we plan to further enhance our business and make investments in the area of technology, new product development, and customer service to ensure we journey together to help our customers realise their real value and financially protect their future," he said.

The companies began their exclusive partnership journey in February 2005, with a core commitment towards securing the financial future of their customers.

Having started the journey by securing lives of the branch banking customers, the relationship has over the years expanded across several new banking verticals including business and rural banking services, which has offered customised solutions to more than 2.5 lakh customers across each and every touchpoint with the bank.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #bancassurance #banking #Business #Max Life Insurance #Yes Bank

