World Tourism Day: Travel industry contributes close to 10% of India's GDP in 2018

Tourism in India has generated Rs 16.91 lakh crore ($240 billion), which is 9.2 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018.

This influx of travelers has generated 42,673 million jobs, which is 8.1 percent of those employed in 2018. India's tourism revenue reached $2 billion in August 2019, compared with $3 billion in July 2019. The revenue touched an all-time high of $3,018 million in December 2017 and a record low of $185 million in June 2002.

Under the 'Incredible India' international tourism campaign, India recorded foreign visitors reached an all-time high of 1,191,147 in December 2018. In recent times, it recorded 798,587 foreign visitor arrivals in August 2019. This is below the 817,455 individuals recorded in the preceding month.

The visitor rate grew 1.6 percent in August 2019, compared to a growth rate of 1.4 percent in the preceding month. The growth rate touched an all-time high of 82.8 percent in October 1995 and a record low of -34.8 percent in October 1994.

In October 2015, India's medical tourism sector was estimated to be worth $3 billion, and it is projected to grow between $7–8 billion by 2020. In 2014, 184,298 foreign patients travelled to India to seek medical treatment.

The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 ranked India 34th out of 140 countries overall. India improved its ranking by six places over the 2017 report which was the greatest improvement among the top 25 percent of countries ranked.

India has recently implemented an online method for citizens of 40 countries to apply for an e-Tourist Visa. This facility requires a tourist to apply online on a secure Government of India website at least four to thirty days before the date of travel.

Top 10 countries of origin for visitors arriving in India: