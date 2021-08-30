Wives of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh cheated of crores of rupees by conmen: Report

Malvinder Singh

Wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh said they paid large sums of money to conmen to secure bail for their husbands.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered two separate FIRs based on complaints by Aditi and Japna Singh, The Economic Times has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Singh brothers have been in Delhi's Tihar jail since October 2019, when they were arrested for allegedly diverting funds worth Rs 2,397 crore from Religare Finvest and its parent company Religare Enterprises.

After media reports emerged that Shivinder's wife Aditi was cheated of several crores of rupees by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Malvinder's wife Japna said she paid crores to people impersonating as high government functionaries.

Japna Singh told the police she paid a total of Rs 3.5 crore to Hong Kong-based account on July 28, 29, 30, and August 6, and has shared proof of the transactions, The Economic Times reported, citing the FIR.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates allegedly duped Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore, the report said.

The accused did not meet the two women in person, the report said.

Additional Commissioner in the EOW of Delhi Police RK Singh in an official statement, last week, said, "She (Aditi Singh) reported that she received a call in June 2020, on her mobile phone and in which the caller introduced himself as a senior officer in Ministry of Law and proposed to help her in securing bail for her husband."

The police have already made three arrests in connection with Aditi Singh's complaint - Komal Poddar, manager of RBL Bank in Connaught Place, and his two associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula.