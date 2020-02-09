App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to offload 5% stake in SAIL via offer for sale, may rake in Rs 1,000 crore

The government holds 75 percent stake in SAIL. It had last sold 5 percent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is planning to sell 5 percent stake in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) through an offer for sale, which could fetch about Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer, an official said. Officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and steel ministry are planning roadshows in Singapore and Hong Kong for SAIL stake sale. However, the Hong Kong roadshow might be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government holds 75 percent stake in SAIL. It had last sold 5 percent stake in the steel CPSE in December 2014.

"We are looking at a 5 percent stake sale via offer for sale (OFS), but we will assess investor demand in the roadshows," an official said. At the current market price, the government may raise about Rs 1,000 crore by selling 5 percent stake in the company. Shares of SAIL closed at Rs 48.65 apiece on Friday, down 0.51 percent over the previous close on the BSE.

Close

The government may look at completing the transaction in the current fiscal as it strives to achieve the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target set in the revised estimates.

related news

So far this fiscal, Rs 34,000 crore has been mopped up from CPSE stake sale and the remaining Rs 31,000 crore has to come in by March-end.

For 2020-21, the government has budgeted to collect Rs 1.20 lakh crore from the CPSE stake sale.

The government is also planning to sell 10 percent stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) through an OFS, out of its shareholding of 74.50 percent.

The stake sale would fetch about Rs 200 crore to the exchequer at the current market price.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #SAIL #Steel Authority of India Ltd #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.