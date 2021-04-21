Wipro to organise vaccination camps for employees in Bengaluru, other parts of India

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro will soon organise vaccination camps for employees at its Electronic City campus in Bengaluru and will expand it to other parts of India.

“We will shortly organise COVID vaccination camps at our Electronics City campus for Bangalore-based employees and are making necessary efforts to roll out vaccination camps across other major offices in India. We are monitoring the situation and working with experts to ensure that our employees get the best support at every stage,” said Wipro Limited in response to a query from Moneycontrol on its vaccination plans for employees.

Wipro employs about 1.9 lakh people.

The company also plans to facilitate complimentary pre- and post-vaccination support as well as vaccination reimbursement for its employees and their spouses, the company said.

"The health and safety of our employees remain our foremost priority. Wipro has partnered with Connect and Heal (CNH), a tech-enabled online-to-offline delivery platform specialising in primary care and urgent response services to bring COVID-19 vaccination support services to employees. We have also launched the Nurturing Wellness Platform which offers doctors, nutritionists, health coaches, virtual consultations, and 24x7 emergency care experts,” Wipro added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Its cross-town rival Infosys has tied up with 130 hospitals and is in discussion with healthcare providers and vaccine suppliers to vaccinate its employees.

"We welcome the decision from the government to open up vaccination for all adults in India. We will work with our partners to accelerate our vaccination programme to cover our employee population as early as possible. We are in discussion with healthcare providers as well as vaccine suppliers to help us in this endeavor," Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys, told Moneycontrol in a statement.

He further said the company has established vaccination centres for its employees and their families at some of their campuses across India.

Moneycontrol has also reached out to TCS, and HCL Tech on how they plan to roll out vaccination drive for all its employees. The four companies together employ over 10 lakh people. Many of them had announced that they will bear the cost of vaccination for employees and their families.

IT firms are looking to scale up their vaccination efforts with the government opening up vaccination for everyone over 18 years of age starting May 1, 2021.

This is important given that India’s second wave has been brutal compared to 2020, as multiple states see a huge spike in active cases and mortality rate.

As the second wave of the pandemic grips India, IT services firms are bracing for the uncertainty. According to experts, while tech spending is unlikely to be an issue with clients accelerating their digital initiatives, increasing instances of COVID-19 is a matter of concern and could impact the ability to deliver.