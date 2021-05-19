Wipro to get one lakh vaccine doses for employees, families by June

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Wipro will have access to one lakh doses of vaccine by June for exclusive use of India employees and their dependents through partnership with hospitals, healthcare services.

The company employs 1.9 lakh employees in total, majority of them in India.

“We have partnered with top-tier hospitals and a tech-enabled online-to-offline delivery platform specializing in primary care and urgent response services to provide COVID-19 vaccination support to our India-based employees. As part of this partnership, beginning early June, subject to availability, Wipro expects to have access to a total of 100,000 doses of three vaccines – Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- as the first tranche for the exclusive use of our employees and their dependents (spouse and children),” Wipro said in a statement.

“Vaccination services will be provided free of charge and will be administered both on our campuses and at partner hospitals around the country. The partner hospitals together have a presence in over 140 locations across the country,” the Wipro said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol also has reviewed the internal email the company has sent to employees. In the email, the company said that Wipro employees will get preference in partner hospitals while getting inoculation. "The modalities of the roll-out will be detailed closer to the data," the mail read.

Other IT firms

Other IT firms Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech has shared that they are also in talks with vaccine manufacturers for procurement of vaccine directly. Tech Mahindra said it is in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. TCS and Infosys are yet to respond to Moneycontrol's query on vaccination plans.

These top five IT firms employ more than 10 lakh people in the country.

Wipro other initiatives

Wipro has earlier said that they are organising vaccination camps for employees at its Electronic City campus in Bengaluru and will expand it to other parts of India.

“We will shortly organise COVID vaccination camps at our Electronics City campus for Bangalore-based employees and are making necessary efforts to roll out vaccination camps across other major offices in India. We are monitoring the situation and working with experts to ensure that our employees get the best support at every stage,” said Wipro Limited in response to a query from Moneycontrol on its vaccination plans for employees.

The company also plans to facilitate complimentary pre- and post-vaccination support as well as vaccination reimbursement for its employees and their spouses, the company said