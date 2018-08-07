Will acquisition of Adityaa Milk aid HUL to beat leader Amul in ice cream space?

The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL's strategic intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing ice cream and frozen dessert market in India
FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has signed an agreement with Vijaykant Dairy & Food Products (VDFPL) and its group company to acquire 'Adityaa Milk' ice cream and frozen desserts and the front-end distribution network across geographies for an undisclosed sum.The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL's strategic intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing ice cream and frozen dessert market in India.
Adityaa provides HUL key ammunition in its race with Amul for the number one position. While Amul is the leader in the ice cream plus forzen desserts market with a share of 17 percent, HUL commands 8 percent.
Other players like Mother Dairy, Vadilal’s, HUL's Kwality Wall's and Havmore are struggling to make their presence felt pan India.
The ice cream and frozen desserts market in India, which is growing at 10-12 percent annually, is pegged around Rs 7,500 crore. The aggression on display is not surprising.
Frayed tempers
Tempers are even more frayed since both brands HUL and Amul have had to face the brunt of challenger brands that have emerged as significant players in regional pockets.
While Adityaa ice cream has a strong presence in the south, Amul leads in Gujarat along with strong pan India presence.
HUL is desperate to relegate its close competitor Amul which is evident from the case it filed against Amul.
In June, HUL filed a case against the country's largest ice cream maker, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, in the Bombay High Court, successfully obtaining an injunction against an advertisement for Amul ice cream which 'disparaged frozen desserts'.
Amul's ad had said that people should eat real ice cream made from milk, rather than frozen dessert made from 'vanaspati'. The court said the ad was "guilty of disparaging a rival product- Unilever's Kwality Wall's, which is a leader in frozen desserts."
So, what's the difference between the two? An ice cream is made from milk fats, while a frozen dessert is made from the fats of vegetable oil. Vanaspati is a hydrogenated vegetable oil used in cooking, a cheaper substitute for ghee or butter. But it's not used in frozen desserts, say manufacturers.