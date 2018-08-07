Will acquisition of Adityaa Milk aid HUL to beat leader Amul in ice cream space?

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has signed an agreement with Vijaykant Dairy & Food Products (VDFPL) and its group company to acquire 'Adityaa Milk' ice cream and frozen desserts and the front-end distribution network across geographies for an undisclosed sum.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said, "Ice creams and frozen desserts are an exciting category and we see great potential for growth. We believe the acquisition will complement our existing Kwality Wall's portfolio."

Bridging the gap

Adityaa provides HUL key ammunition in its race with Amul for the number one position. While Amul is the leader in the ice cream plus forzen desserts market with a share of 17 percent, HUL commands 8 percent.





Adityaa Milk brings in distribution and portfolio synergies to Kwality Wall's across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. This is important for HUL, as most (some reports indicate up to 70 percent) of Kwality's customers are from metros. It will also increase its footprint in the regional market which in turn will help them bridge the gap with Amul.







Other players like Mother Dairy, Vadilal’s, HUL's Kwality Wall's and Havmore are struggling to make their presence felt pan India.

The ice cream and frozen desserts market in India, which is growing at 10-12 percent annually, is pegged around Rs 7,500 crore. The aggression on display is not surprising.

Frayed tempers

Tempers are even more frayed since both brands HUL and Amul have had to face the brunt of challenger brands that have emerged as significant players in regional pockets.

While Adityaa ice cream has a strong presence in the south, Amul leads in Gujarat along with strong pan India presence.

HUL is desperate to relegate its close competitor Amul which is evident from the case it filed against Amul. In June, HUL filed a case against the country's largest ice cream maker, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, in the Bombay High Court, successfully obtaining an injunction against an advertisement for Amul ice cream which 'disparaged frozen desserts'. Amul's ad had said that people should eat real ice cream made from milk, rather than frozen dessert made from 'vanaspati'. The court said the ad was "guilty of disparaging a rival product- Unilever's Kwality Wall's, which is a leader in frozen desserts." So, what's the difference between the two? An ice cream is made from milk fats, while a frozen dessert is made from the fats of vegetable oil. Vanaspati is a hydrogenated vegetable oil used in cooking, a cheaper substitute for ghee or butter. But it's not used in frozen desserts, say manufacturers. Himadri Buch Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com A look at how HDFC AMC fared vs Reliance Nippon AMC on listing day

This week in FMCG: Most companies post profits in Q1 on low base

AI disruption: Is robo-advisory a threat to financial planners?

The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL's strategic intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing ice cream and frozen dessert market in India.