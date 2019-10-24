App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Classroom | When investing in aviation companies, what are the key parameters I should look at? (Equity: Part 17)

Revenue passenger kilometre is the sum of paid travellers in an aircraft multiplied by the distance it flew. One passenger who has paid for his ticket, flying one kilometre, equals one RPK. It is an indicator of demand.

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
File image
File image

It is important to analyse the following few factors before you decide to invest in aviation companies

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometre is the sum of paid travellers in an aircraft multiplied by the distance it flew. One passenger who has paid for his ticket, flying one kilometre, equals one RPK. It is an indicator of demand.

ASK – Available seat kilometre is the capacity available in a plane multiplied by the distance it flies. One ASK equals one seat covering one kilometre and denotes supply.

Close

Load factor – Obtained by RPK/ASK, it refers to capacity utilisation. While higher load factor is desirable, how much each passenger pays, or fare is equally important to gauge profitability.

related news

Yield – Total of passenger revenue divided by the number of travellers. Usually measured in rupees per kilometre, it is a useful guide to analyse changes in fares over time.

RASK – Revenue per available seat kilometre is calculated by dividing revenue by ASK, and shows the efficiency of carriers.

CASK – Cost per available seat kilometre refers to the unit cost, and is got by dividing operating costs divided by ASK.

EBITDAR – Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent cost, strips out variables and focuses on core operation. It a useful tool to compare with peers.

Net profit -- Earnings after accounting for all expenses and taxes. It is the most-watched measure and shows what remains in the kitty for distribution to shareholders.

Debt – Refers to all liabilities, short- and long-term. Since airlines take on substantial debt to meet their aircraft purchase and operational requirements, this is a key figure to keep a watch on. Low debt levels in relation to the size of the balance sheet should give a greater degree of comfort.

EV -- Enterprise Value is the market value of all shares (market capitalization) and the market value of debt of a company, less any cash. Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares outstanding.

EV/EBITDAR – Most commonly used to value an airline, should be seen in context of peers and past periods. It tells you the valuation that the market is assigning to the business.



Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #aviation #Moneycontrol Classroom

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.