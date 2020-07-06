Welspun One to invest Rs 900 crore to develop 110-acre warehousing park near Mumbai

Welspun One Logistics has sought approval from the Maharashtra government to build a 110-acre warehousing park close to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), The Economic Times reported. The company plans to invest Rs 900 crore in the project, as a bet on the warehousing sector, which it believes will flourish in the post-coronavirus world.

Situated in Bhiwandi, the project is planned on a leasable land area of 3.2 million square feet owned by Group promoters – the Goenkas.

The land parcel has expansion potential, and the company has entered a pact with the state for necessary approvals under Integrated Logistics Parks (ILP) policy. The park is expected to be operational around October-December 2021, it added.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka told the paper that in the current context, i.e. COVID-19 pandemic, they are optimistic that this is one of the asset classes which would provide “both attractive development returns and stable long-term yields.”

According to Anshul Singhal, Managing Director - Welspun One, the park would be suited to meet requirements of retail, FMCG, consumer goods, e-commerce and pharmaceutical clients among others. The company has also received interest from foreign and domestic private equity (PE) investors, he added.

Singhal further said promoters’ equity obligations had been met through the land. The estimated market value of the project is Rs 350 crore. The necessary financing is already tied-up in principle, alongside a construction loan which will be converted into a lease rental discounting facility on completion of each phase, he added.

This is Welspun’s first foray in the sector after acquiring majority stake in One Industrial Space in December 2019, and would be fully equipped for COVID-19, as per the company. The plan is to develop 30 acre to 100 acre Grade A warehousing parks cross India, it added.