Vodafone Idea fails to renew bank guarantees amid financial constraints, seeks time

Vi, though, said that Kotak is unable to renew the BGs due to its own regulatory constraint and that this was not related to the telco's credit standing.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has failed to renew some lapsed bank guarantees (BGs) - some as low as Rs 99 lakh - and sought more time from the Centre to replenish them, underscoring the precarious financials at the debt-laden telco that is continuously losing subscribers to two of its bigger rivals.

The telco also said it has been unable to renew additional BGs of undisclosed sums issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank due to its continuing financial constraints. The Economic Times (ET) has seen a copy of the letter.

Kotak's BG exposure to Vi, at present, is within Rs 10 crore, a person aware of the developments told ET.

"Due to our weak financial position, we are not in a position to issue replacement BGs of Rs 99 lakh and Rs 32.49 crore as this requires 100 percent cash margin to be provided to the banks," Vi said in a letter dated July 7 to the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA-revenue wing) in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

"All our BGs are being renewed as and when required. We have already renewed BGs worth over Rs 4,000 crore in this financial year itself," a Vi spokeswoman said in a late evening written response to ET's queries.

Vi, though, said that Kotak is unable to renew the BGs due to its own regulatory constraint and that this was not related to the telco's credit standing. ET's queries to Kotak Mahindra Bank remained unanswered until the publication of this report.

At present, BGs are submitted by telcos to DoT, and in case statutory dues like licence fees, spectrum usage charges (SUCs) or any other dues are not paid on time, the government can encash them.

"The decision to ask for a 100 percent cash margin reflects that banks are extremely averse to lending to Vi, even if the BG sums are tiny," a banker aware of the matter said. Vi has urged DoT to retain the money that the latter has already received by encashing its BGs until the telco issues replacement instruments to the government. In its letter, the struggling telecom JV between UK's Vodafone Plc and India's Aditya Birla Group has cited a specific clause in the licence agreement that allows this.

"In view of your instructions to replenish the BGs that were encashed, we request your good office to kindly retain the cash received against such invocations as a cash deposit as is permitted under Clause 21.3 (of the Unified Licence Agreement) until we are in a position to provide replacement of the mentioned BGs," Vi told DoT.

Under Clause 21.3, a licensee must extend the validity period of its BGs at least a month before expiry without any demand or notice from the licensor (read: DoT) on a year-to-year basis. The clause also states that any failure to do so results in a violation of licence terms and entitles the licensor to encash the BGs and convert them into cash security without any reference to the licensee.

Vi ended FY23 with Rs 2.09 lakh crore of net debt and a modest cash balance of Rs 230 crore. As per company data, its debt from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 11,390 crore in the quarter to March 2023. Of this, the debt payable by March 31, 2024, is Rs 8,380.4 crore. It could pay only 10 percent of its licence fee and SUC dues to DoT for the June quarter.