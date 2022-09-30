English
    Vodafone Idea clarifies its position over dues with Indus Towers

    This clarification came after SEBI, on Wednesday, asked the telecom operator to provide clarification over the news report titled “Clear Dues or lost tower access: Indus Towers to Vodafone Idea”, which appeared in the Economic Times on September 8.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    September 30, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea, which is the third largest telecommunications provider in the country, clarified its position with the Indus Towers, a local telecommunications infrastructure company.


    Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked the telecom operator to provide clarification over the news report titled “Clear Dues or lost tower access: Indus Towers to Vodafone Idea”, which appeared in the Economic Times on September 8.


    On Thursday, the telecom operator stated that it is in communication with Indus towers for softer payments, the discussion for which has not come to a conclusion yet, mentioned Vodafone India.

    Vodafone India also clarified that if any event occurs which warrants disclosure under the Sebi Listing Regulations, the company will duly keep the stock exchanges informed of the same.

    first published: Sep 30, 2022 10:13 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.